Africa

Phone operators and businesses left stranded as load-shedding hits Zim

21 July 2019 - 16:32 By Lenin Ndebele
Millions of mobile phone subscribers and businesses in Zimbabwe were without connection on the weekend due to Zesa power cuts..
Millions of mobile phone subscribers and businesses in Zimbabwe were without connection on the weekend due to Zesa power cuts..
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Millions of mobile phone subscribers and businesses were left stranded as power cuts in Zimbabwe had their biggest mass effect at the weekend.

Econet Wireless - with a subscriber base of at least 10 million people and with control of 90% of mobile money transfers - failed to power its generators on Saturday during 14 hours of load-shedding.

“Our network operations centre failed to kick off following a Zesa power outage,” reads a statement from Econet.

People could not transact through the Ecocash mobile money platform until around midnight when electricity was restored countrywide. Data services on Econet and voice calls were also unavailable.

Industry sources said since last week mobile operators had been contemplating introducing “downtime” for their base stations for at least eight hours per day. The reason is that they cannot afford to run base stations countrywide using diesel-powered generators when fuel is scarce and relatively expensive.

There are 8,976 base stations in Zimbabwe. Econet owns more than 56% of them. The remainder are owned by TelOne and Telecel.

Imagine if load-shedding meant doing housework after midnight. That’s Zim

Zimbabweans have flipped their daily routines upside down to make the most out of the electricity that is only available between 10pm and 6am, when ...
News
2 days ago

Zimbabwe, facing its biggest power-generation crisis in history, has come up with stop-gap measures to raise money to import power.

Last week government resolved that hotels and other tourism-related entities in the resort town of Victoria Falls should pay for electricity in foreign currency. They will join mines that have been paying in US dollars since last year.

Duty has been scrapped on all solar-related equipment, mostly imported from China and SA, to promote the use of renewable energy.

The power crisis is attributed to low water levels at the Kariba Dam, where there is a hydro power station. Constant breakdowns because of old machinery at the Hwange thermal station and a shortage of foreign currency have also been blamed.

The long-term solution is the construction of the Batoka Hydro power station along the Zambezi River.

Last week the governments of Zimbabwe and Zambia expedited the process by awarding a tender to a joint venture between US firm General Electric and China’s Power Construction Corporation.

The $4,5bn project will result in the generation of 2,400 megawatts to be shared by the two nations.

MORE

Billions in Zimbabwe farm aid go 'missing'

Almost $3bn has vanished into a failed food security scheme launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, say opposition politicians.
News
18 hours ago

Battle for survival for man and beast during Zim drought

Human-wildlife conflict is increasing as Zimbabwe’s worst drought in decades drastically reduces water and food sources
News
18 hours ago

Zimbabwean civil servants to pay for electricity upfront to avoid ballooning debts

State departments owe $20m to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa), and prepaid meters are being installed so they can only use the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  2. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  3. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  4. Former state pathologist gets 10 years for stealing body parts from mother ... South Africa
  5. Armed robbers hit jewellery shop at Durban mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X