Africa

At least five dead in bomb attack in Somalia

22 July 2019 - 13:56 By AFP
Relatives assist a civilian wounded in an explosion outside a hotel near the international airport as he arrives at the Medina hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia July 22, 2019.
Relatives assist a civilian wounded in an explosion outside a hotel near the international airport as he arrives at the Medina hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia July 22, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

At least five people were killed and several others wounded when a car bomb was detonated Monday outside a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a security officer and witnesses said.

"There are casualties. I can confirm the death of five people: three civilians and two government security officers at the checkpoint" outside the Afrik Hotel where the blast occurred, Abdullahi Ahmed, a security officer who witnessed the explosion, told AFP. 

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  3. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  4. ANC stalwarts hit back at 'morally bankrupt' Jacob Zuma News
  5. Don't you dare, public protector warns parly over attempts to remove her News

Latest Videos

'Public protector must be removed' - Maimane speaks at neighbourhood safety ...
'The report is fundamentally flawed': Ramaphosa hits back at public protector's ...
X