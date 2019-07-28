African satirist Mamane plans drama school to promote 'freedom'

On a dusty patch of land on the outskirts of the capital Niamey, Niger's most famous comedian Mamane shows off a site he says will host a drama school to promote African artists and freedom on a continent rife with corruption and strife.

Largely unknown in the Anglosphere, the performer is famous in French-speaking Africa for the satirical radio show "The Very, Very Democratic Republic of Gondwana" spoofing crooked regimes and the rich nations that prop them up.

Having spent a large part of his career in France, Mamane smiles with pride as he describes plans to construct a drama school that will offer comedy and other entertainment training to Niger's youth.

"We are all Muslims, Christians -- we are human beings -- and it will be a school to really learn freedom, the love of life. Living together is what we want," he said.

Rated by the United Nations as one of the world's least developed nations, the push to open a drama school is an unusual step in a country better known for its entrenched poverty and jihadist insurgency.

"All that the jihadists don't like is to see people live, enjoying their freedom to the full. They want to constrain people and lay down the law," Mamane said.