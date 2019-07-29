Five Sudanese protesters, including students, shot dead ahead of talks

Five Sudanese demonstrators including students were shot dead on Monday during a rally attended by school children against a shortage of bread, a day before protest leaders and the ruling generals hold fresh talks.

The authorities announced a night-time curfew in four towns following the deaths in the central town of Al-Obeid.

The generals and protest leaders have already inked a power-sharing deal that aims to set up a joint civilian-military ruling body which in turn would install civilian rule.

That is the main demand of a nationwide protest movement that led to the April ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir and has since demanded that the military council which took his place cede power to civilians.

But on the eve of Tuesday's talks aimed at resolving the remaining issues over transferring power, five protesters including four students were killed in Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, a doctors committee linked to the protest movement said.

"Five martyrs succumbed to direct wounds from sniper bullets during a peaceful rally in Al-Obeid," the committee said in a statement.

A key protest group, the Sudanese Professionals Association, said that "live ammunition" had been used against what it said was a student rally.

"We are calling on all citizens and medics to go to the emergency ward of Al-Obeid hospital and other hospitals that are receiving the wounded from the live ammunition fired on the rally of school students," the group said on its Facebook page.