Zim government slams actions to 'undermine' its sovereignty

Harare says foreign powers and international organisations have resorted to undermining Zimbabwe’s sovereignty by calling for sanctions against the country’s ambassador to Tanzania in relation to post-election violence on August 1 2018.

The country's ambassador to Tanzania, retired Brig-Gen Anslem Sanyatwe, headed the Presidential Guard that shot and killed six civilians and left many injured when protesters took to the streets in protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s narrow electoral victory.

Appearing before the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry on December 18 2018, Sanyatwe said soldiers did not fire at protesters. Instead, they sprayed bullets at a 45 degree angle as warning shots, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Last week, Sanyatwe and his wife were placed on the US sanctions list, much to the anger of Zimbabwe.

“We, therefore, wish to place on record our displeasure of actions to undermine Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and condemn posturing meant to fan divisions rather than initiate national healing and understanding,” said government spokesperson Nick Mangwana in a statement.

Amnesty International on Thursday called for a thorough investigation into the August 1 2018 killings.

“Authorities must institute a thorough, effective and impartial investigation into the killings of protesters, some of whom were killed while fleeing, with those found to have acted unlawfully brought to justice through fair trials,” said Amnesty's deputy director for southern Africa, Muleya Mwananyanda.