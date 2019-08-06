Zim deputy president making 'satisfactory recovery progress' in Chinese hospital
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his deputy Constantino Chiwenga's condition remains remarkably stable.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said the initial strict regimen imposed on his deputy upon admission to hospital in China has been eased to allow increased access by his closest kin.
“The vice-president has now completed extensive tests required by the Chinese medical team attending to him,” read the statement.
Mnangagwa said the completion of the tests will pave way for the commencement of actual treatment.
He said that in the spirit of openness, he would keep the nation updated on his deputy’s health and also appealed to Zimbabwean to pray for Chiwenga.
“In the spirit of openness, but mindful of the need to respect patient confidentiality and privacy, while at the same time allowing space for experts to do their work, I shall continue to keep the nation updated on the progress the vice-president makes.”
The ailing Zimbabwean vice-president was flown to Beijing, China, last month as his health deteriorated due to suspected poisoning.
At the time of his transfer to a Chinese medical centre, the presidency had indicated that Chiwenga was making "satisfactory recovery progress" government had decided to allow Chinese medical experts to join their counterparts from Zimbabwe, SA and India in attending to him.
Largely recognised as the man who masterminded the coup against the southern African country’s former longtime ruler Robert Mugabe in November 2017, Chiwenga has been in and out of hospitals in India and South Africa for the greater part of 2019.
His allies believe he is a victim of an attack by internal Zanu PF rivals which view him as a threat to Mnangagwa’s rule.
Zimbabwe's former longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, 95, has been in a Singapore hospital for the past three months and his condition "is remarkably stable for his age", the country's president said.
The update on Chiwenga’s health status comes a day after Mnangagwa updated the nation Mugabe saying he is admitted in Singapore.
Mnangagwa did not disclose what Mugabe is suffering from but Zimbabwe’s former ruler "continues to make steady progress toward eventual recovery".