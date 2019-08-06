Zim deputy president making 'satisfactory recovery progress' in Chinese hospital

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his deputy Constantino Chiwenga's condition remains remarkably stable.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said the initial strict regimen imposed on his deputy upon admission to hospital in China has been eased to allow increased access by his closest kin.

“The vice-president has now completed extensive tests required by the Chinese medical team attending to him,” read the statement.

Mnangagwa said the completion of the tests will pave way for the commencement of actual treatment.

He said that in the spirit of openness, he would keep the nation updated on his deputy’s health and also appealed to Zimbabwean to pray for Chiwenga.

“In the spirit of openness, but mindful of the need to respect patient confidentiality and privacy, while at the same time allowing space for experts to do their work, I shall continue to keep the nation updated on the progress the vice-president makes.”

The ailing Zimbabwean vice-president was flown to Beijing, China, last month as his health deteriorated due to suspected poisoning.