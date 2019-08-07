WATCH | Nigerian pop star questioned by police over lorry of 'half-naked' dancers

Popular Nigerian musician Augustine Kelechi, known as Tekno, has been questioned for throwing cash at scantily clad women dancing in a glass-sided van in Lagos, police said Wednesday.

"We invited Tekno yesterday for questioning over an incident involving him and some half-naked girls dancing in a moving lorry around the Lekki area," said Lagos state police spokesperson Bala Elkana told AFP.

"He was released after interrogation."

Elkana said investigations were "ongoing" into the incident on Friday night in Nigeria's economic capital and it was too early to say if charges would be pressed.

A video went viral over the weekend showing the singer throwing money at ladies wearing lingerie as they danced around a pole in the glass-sided vehicle while it crawled along in traffic.