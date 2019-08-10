Africa

Tanzania tanker blast kills dozens as crowds siphon fuel

10 August 2019 - 10:52 By Nuzulack Dausen and Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala
A fuel tanker exploded after an accident at Morogoro, killing dozens. Stock photo.
A fuel tanker exploded after an accident at Morogoro, killing dozens. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/anyvidstudio

A fuel tanker exploded in eastern Tanzania on Saturday killing at least 60 people, authorities said, as flames ripped through a crowd that had gathered to siphon petrol from it.

Video clips circulating on social media showed the charred remains of dozens of young men and burnt motorbikes. In footage from before the explosion, a large crowd was collecting liquid from puddles in yellow jerry cans.

“The fire was huge and it was challenging to rescue victims.I have seen about 65 to 70 people being rescued because the fire was fast spreading across the accident area,” witness Daniel Ngogo told Reuters.

“...The situation is really bad. Many people died, here even those who were not stealing fuel because this is a busy place.”

Government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said at least 60 people died and 70 were injured in the blast, which occurred in Morogoro, a town around 200 kilometres west of the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

The government was helping coordinate the salvage operation “to ensure we bury the bodies... relatives identify the bodies of their loved ones, and those injured get proper treatment,” he added, in comments broadcast live by a state TV channel.

President John Magufuli was “shocked and saddened” by the accident, his office said in a statement.

- Reuters

MORE

Two South Africans killed in Tanzania plane crash - officials

A light plane crashed in western Tanzania on Saturday, killing two South Africans who had been involved in last month's successful attempt to fly a ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Gas tanker clipped street light then all hell broke loose, says Worcester blast witness

Six people were admitted to hospital after a gas tanker exploded in the middle of the Western Cape town of Worcester early on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

Death toll in Nigeria petrol pipeline fire rises to 12

The death toll from a fuel pipeline blast in Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos has risen to 12, a senior official said, after 10 victims died of their ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Meghan Cremer's body found at Cape Town sand mine South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | Man bust trying to take R1.7m from SA to Botswana - this is what ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Rustenburg High School choir goes viral with Freddie Mercury tribute South Africa
  4. WATCH | Dramatic car chase ends in arrests and furious onlookers South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | Three in court for murdering Meghan Cremer with a rope around her ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X