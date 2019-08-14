Africa

Seven dead, thousands left homeless after heavy rains batter Sudan

14 August 2019 - 10:04 By AFP
The downpours have destroyed hundreds of homes.
The downpours have destroyed hundreds of homes.
Image: wedian ibrahim via Twitter

Heavy rain in Sudan has caused extensive flooding that killed at least seven people in the country's south Tuesday, the state news agency reported.

"Seven citizens were killed, two injured and 10 villages affected by rain and flooding in Jazira state," SUNA said.

The downpours, which have battered parts of Sudan for days now, destroyed hundreds of homes in the capital Khartoum.

At least six other people were killed over the past week in Jazira and in the western region of Darfur where thousands of people were affected by flooding. 

Most read

  1. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa
  3. 'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton South Africa
  4. Sheriff heading to Brian Molefe's house to attach his assets - Solidarity South Africa
  5. WATCH | Krugersdorp killings: 'Cult leaders are cunning and believe they are ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X