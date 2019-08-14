Seven dead, thousands left homeless after heavy rains batter Sudan
Heavy rain in Sudan has caused extensive flooding that killed at least seven people in the country's south Tuesday, the state news agency reported.
"Seven citizens were killed, two injured and 10 villages affected by rain and flooding in Jazira state," SUNA said.
The downpours, which have battered parts of Sudan for days now, destroyed hundreds of homes in the capital Khartoum.
At least six other people were killed over the past week in Jazira and in the western region of Darfur where thousands of people were affected by flooding.
Heavy rain caused flooding in Khartoum, Sudan. At least 9 people have been killed and more than 400 homes have collapsed leaving hundreds of people homeless.#FloodRelief #flood #Sudan #sudanflood pic.twitter.com/ylzpxDh9et— wedian ibrahim (@wedian_ibrahim) August 13, 2019
Damage left behind in some Parts of Sudan following recent flooding. pic.twitter.com/Xou65RfKbH— Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) August 12, 2019
Flooding caused great damage to buildings and homes.— Safiy (@truesafiy) August 12, 2019
There are volunteers who help the victims with the restoration of destroyed housing and provide them with temporary shelter.#Sudan pic.twitter.com/FZ8EuE2Sy7