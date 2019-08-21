Africa

Military, civilian members of Sudan's new ruling body sworn in

21 August 2019 - 14:02 By Reuters
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, will be Sudan's head of state for the first 21 months of the 39-month transition period, until a civilian takes over for the remainder.
Military and civilian members of Sudan's new ruling body, the Sovereign Council, were sworn in on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Khartoum, state news agency SUNA said.

The 11-member Council replaces the now-defunct Transitional Military Council, the head of which, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, was sworn in as head of the Sovereign Council earlier on Wednesday.

One member of the Sovereign Council will be sworn in at a later date, SUNA said. 

