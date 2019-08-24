UN says thousands of DR Congo refugees returning from Angola

Thousands of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Angola have returned home in the past week, UN and government sources said on Friday, following improved security there.

"An estimated 8,500 refugees have spontaneously left the Lovua settlement in Angola's Lunda Norte province since 18 August with the intention of returning home to the Democratic Republic of Congo," a spokesman for the UN refugee agency UNHCR told reporters in Geneva.

The return appeared to be a "response to reports of improved security in some of their places of origin", spokesman Andrej Mahecic added.

He said it followed discussions between the visiting DRC officials and refugees at which refugees were briefed about improvements to the security situation in DRC's southwestern Kasai province which borders Angola.

The UN's Radio Okapi, quoting Kasai's interior minister Deller Kawino Ndongo, put the figures much higher.

"Nearly 30,000 Congolese refugees in Angola returned on Friday to DR Congo," it said.