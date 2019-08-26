Amnesty International slams Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa over 'ruthless' rights crackdown

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has led a "ruthless" and systematic crackdown on human rights during his first year in office, according to an Amnesty International report on Monday.

The report, marking the first anniversary of Mnangagwa coming to power after the fall of Robert Mugabe, catalogues alleged abuses including a crackdown on freedoms and arrests of rights activists in the southern African country.

"What we have witnessed in Zimbabwe since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power is a ruthless attack on human rights, with the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association increasingly restricted and criminalised," said Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International's deputy director for southern Africa.

Days after the July 30 election, the army used deadly force to control a demonstration by unarmed civilians protesting a delay in the announcement of the vote results. Six people died and dozens were injured.

In January, the army attacked protesters marching against a hefty fuel price hike, leaving 17 dead over several days, scores injured and hundreds arrested.