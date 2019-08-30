Africa

Girl, 9, tests positive for Ebola in Uganda

30 August 2019 - 09:40 By AFP Relaxnews
Uganda says it has started a trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine.
Uganda says it has started a trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine.
Image: Digicomphoto / iStock via AFP Relaxnews

A nine-year-old girl who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo has been found to have Ebola, authorities in Uganda said on Thursday.

The child, who is of Congolese origin, was diagnosed after exhibiting symptoms at a border crossing in the southwestern Kasese district on Wednesday. She was subsequently isolated and transferred to an Ebola treatment unit.

A rapid response team had been dispatched to Kasese to support local teams, the Ugandan Health Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Uganda said it had started a trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine that may be used in neighbouring DR Congo where an outbreak of the disease has killed more than 1,900 people.

The trial of the MVA-BN vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson is expected to last two years.

At present there is no licensed drug to prevent or treat Ebola although a range of experimental drugs are in development.

Uganda has suffered Ebola outbreaks in the past but nothing on the scale of the DR Congo epidemic, which began in August 2018.

It is the second-worst outbreak on record, eclipsed only by the 2013-2016 epidemic in West Africa, which killed more than 11,300 out of 29,000 documented cases.

Uganda has been declared Ebola-free but in June three people from one family died there from the haemorrhagic fever after crossing back from DR Congo.

READ MORE:

Ebola kills boy aged 7 in DR Congo's South Kivu

A child has died from Ebola in DR Congo's South Kivu, health authorities said Monday, the second person to succumb to the virus since the epidemic ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | New Ebola drug trial shows survival rates of 'up to 90%'

Scientists are a step closer to being able to cure the deadly Ebola hemorrhagic fever after two experimental drugs showed as much as 90% chance of ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

DR Congo makes new push to fight year-old Ebola epidemic

An Ebola epidemic raging in eastern DR Congo marks its first year on Thursday in a mood of fear mingled with hope that fresh money and a change of ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cash-in-transit robber, who was an international MMA fighter, dies ... South Africa
  4. White TV anchor apologises to black colleague after comparing him to a gorilla World
  5. WATCH | SA reacts to 'struggling' white South Africans singing in Setswana in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
X