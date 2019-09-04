Nigeria summons South African envoy over 'deep concern' for xenophobic attacks

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's government on Tuesday summoned South Africa's envoy and said it would dispatch a delegation to Pretoria to express "deep concern" over attacks on Nigerians in a wave of xenophobic violence.

The decision came after mobs descended on business hubs and townships in various parts of South Africa, looting dozens of shops and torching trucks driven by foreigners in an outburst of anti-migrant anger.

Buhari "has noted with deep concern, reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019," his presidency said in a statement.

The president ordered the foreign minister to summon the South African envoy to get a brief on the situation, express Nigeria's displeasure, and get guarantees for the safety of its citizens and their property.

"We have registered our strong protest to the government of South Africa," Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said in a statement after the talks. "We are hoping to see the possibility of sending some security agents... to work closely with the South African police force," he said.