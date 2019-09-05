Africa

Air Tanzania suspends flights to South Africa due to ongoing violence

05 September 2019 - 17:02 By Nuzulack Dausen
Tanzania's national carrier suspended flights from Dar es Salaam to Johannesburg due to xenophobic violence. Stock image.
Tanzania's national carrier suspended flights from Dar es Salaam to Johannesburg due to xenophobic violence. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/bloodua

Tanzania's national carrier suspended its flights from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam to Johannesburg on Thursday, citing ongoing violence that was a risk to its passengers.

"You are aware that there is ongoing violence in South Africa whereby the youth have taken laws in their hands," Tanzania's transport minister Isack Kamwelwe told journalists in Dar es Salaam. "Due to that, we have decided not to transport passengers to the destination where their lives will be in jeopardy."

At least seven people have been killed and hundreds of arrests have been made during a week of anti-immigrant violence in South Africa. 

- Reuters

MORE

WATCH | South African consulate and shops attacked in DRC

Protesters smashed the windows of the South African consulate in the DR Congo's second largest city and attacked South African-owned stores, in ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Mapping out the violence and looting in the streets of Gauteng

The streets of Gauteng have been likened to a war zone.
News
1 day ago

SA reeling after looting and attacks on foreigners in Joburg

The violence, looting and targeting of foreigners that left a trail of despair and destruction in Johannesburg, the economic powerhouse of SA, has ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy-Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  4. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  5. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
X