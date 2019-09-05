Africa

Nigeria police to boost security at embassies, foreign businesses

05 September 2019 - 06:17 By Reuters
Security men are seen at the gate of Jabi Lake mall in Utako, Abuja, Nigeria September 4, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian police plan to boost security at embassies and foreign businesses in the country in the wake of violence targeted at South African-owned companies, the police said on Wednesday.

Violence erupted in Nigeria against South African companies in retaliation for attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa aimed at foreign-owned businesses.

MTN, and Shoprite closed their stores in Nigeria on Wednesday.  

