WATCH | South African consulate and shops attacked in DRC

Protesters on Thursday smashed the windows of the South African consulate in the DR Congo's second largest city and attacked South African-owned stores, in reprisal for attacks on foreigners in Johannesburg.

A demonstration called by a campaign group outside the consulate in Lubumbashi, southeastern DR Congo, spiralled out of control and protesters smashed the building's windows.

They then attacked and looted a store owned by the South African retail group MR Price before police intervened, injuring one or two protesters.