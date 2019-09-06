Africa

Robert Mugabe dead at 95 - social media has mixed reaction

06 September 2019 - 08:04 By Jessica Levitt
Mugabe was 95 years old. He had been receiving treatment in Singapore after battling ill health for months.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/SUNDAY TIMES

Thousands have taken to social media to express their opinions on the death of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe was ousted from power in 2017.

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter.

Mnangagwa has been SA attending the World Economic Forum on Africa along with other African leaders.

As news of Mugabe's death spreads, there has been a mixed reaction on social media with some hailing Mugabe as a liberation hero and others slamming his run of Zimbabwe.

