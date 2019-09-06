Robert Mugabe dead at 95 - social media has mixed reaction
Thousands have taken to social media to express their opinions on the death of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.
Mugabe was 95 years old. He had been receiving treatment in Singapore after battling ill health for months.
Mugabe was ousted from power in 2017.
Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter.
Mnangagwa has been SA attending the World Economic Forum on Africa along with other African leaders.
Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace (2/2)— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019
As news of Mugabe's death spreads, there has been a mixed reaction on social media with some hailing Mugabe as a liberation hero and others slamming his run of Zimbabwe.
I'm conflicted #RIPMugabe you leave a very compicated legacy. Some will forever admire you as a liberation hero, but many who suffered under your harsh rule will only remember a dictator who ruined a country with great potential. You have run your race now time to face your Maker pic.twitter.com/yvQhXA1Hg7— Magumbo Special👢Shumba's Lioness😎 (@docfarai) September 6, 2019
It’s true what they say - the elixir of youth is power. If you want to live forever rule forever. What killed Mugabe is not old age - it’s the loss of power. #RIPMugabe— Keletso Nyathi (@klassydoc) September 6, 2019
I’ve learned that the Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 old man is no more— Malusi (@malusi_dzanibe) September 6, 2019
Despite his flaws which seemed superseding his good deeds ,the man stood firm on a vision for African independence ,May his vision lives amongst those with its interest at heart #RipMugabe pic.twitter.com/U7Duh2e9P9
The Lion 🦁 has finally bowed down. 🙁🙁#RIPMugabe #mugabe pic.twitter.com/OTFpAKHKk4— Kiboozi UG (@DebankSalongo) September 6, 2019
A leader indeed...— Baby Daddy🧒🤵 (@Kingcefo) September 6, 2019
A Legend...
Meme Lord...
Rest on Sir#RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/xzOnH1Jic0