Robert Mugabe's burial expected next Sunday, says Zimbabwe presidency

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe is expected to be buried on Sunday next week after his body is returned from Singapore where he died two days ago at age 95, a presidential spokesperson said.

Spokesperson George Charamba told AFP the family had yet to decide on where Mugabe would be buried.

Mugabe's nephew said on Sunday that a delegation was expected to leave Zimbabwe on Monday to collect the hero-turned-despot's body from Singapore.

Mugabe's health took a hit after he was ousted by the military in November 2017, ending his increasingly tyrannical rule. He had been travelling to Singapore for treatment since April.

"I can't give an authoritative day, all I know is people are leaving on Monday to go and pick up the body," Leo Mugabe told AFP.

"So assuming they get there on Tuesday and the body is ready, logically you would think they should land here on Wednesday," he said, adding that a list of accompanying family members was being finalised.