Even in death, Mugabe is giving Mnangagwa a headache

Even in death, former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe remains an Achilles' heel for his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy.

Since 1977, Mnangagwa has been on Mugabe’s side - first as his assistant, then as a body guard and then as a trusted minister from 1980, only to leave cabinet between 2000 and 2005, when he lost in parliamentary elections.

Still, Mugabe kept him on the political radar as speaker of parliament, despite Mnangagwa plotting with Jonathan Moyo to effect “leadership change” in the Zanu-PF that would have resulted in a palace coup to remove Mugabe through the infamous Dinyane Declaration in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North.

Despite spending all these years as allies, in his last days in office last year, Mugabe passed a vote of no confidence in Mnangagwa when he regularly claimed that no one among his lieutenants had leadership qualities.

This was followed by what became a Zanu-PF slogan: “There’s no vacancy in the presidium.”