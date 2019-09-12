Africa

Almost 200 Nigerians repatriated from South Africa

12 September 2019 - 09:06 By AFP
A man, among a first group of Nigerians repatriated from South Africa following xenophobic violence, sits with others after arriving in Lagos, on September 11, 2019.
A man, among a first group of Nigerians repatriated from South Africa following xenophobic violence, sits with others after arriving in Lagos, on September 11, 2019.
Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

Almost 200 Nigerian migrants were repatriated from South Africa on Wednesday following a wave of xenophobic violence that swept through the country and sparked sharp exchanges between the two countries.

A flight carrying 189 Nigerians landed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, with some of those onboard punching the air and singing their national anthem while waving pictures of burnt shops.

"I ran for my life, they would have killed me," said Samson Aliyu, a clothes seller who lived in South Africa for two years.

"They burnt my shop, everything," he added.

More than 600 Nigerians are expected to return from South Africa this week, the Nigerian government has said.

"We were expecting 317 but from the information we have 189 are on board," said Nigeria's minister for diaspora affairs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

"There was about a five hour delay courtesy of the South African authorities who actually frustrated this return of Nigerians," she said, blaming authorities in Johannesburg for failing to help Nigerians without travel documents.

"There was a lot of frustration in getting them back home but we're glad that they will be here," she added.

Leading the returnees in singing the national anthem, Dabiri-Erewa promised the government would provide financial support.

Johannesburg and surrounding areas were rocked by a series of deadly attacks on foreigners last week, including many directed against Nigerian-owned businesses and properties.

At least 10 people were killed in the violence and hundreds of shops destroyed while more than 420 people were arrested.

No Nigerians were killed but the violence led to condemnation across Africa, particularly in Nigeria, fuelling diplomatic tensions between the continent's two leading nations.

The violence also prompted reprisal attacks against South African firms in Nigeria and the temporary closing of South Africa's diplomatic missions in Lagos and Abuja.

READ MORE:

'Immigration' issues leave Nigerians stranded as flight home gets delayed

A flight from Johannesburg to Lagos that was arranged to evacuate Nigerians who fear xenophobic attacks in SA was delayed on Wednesday because of ...
News
16 hours ago

'I can't feed my family': Uncertain future as Nigerians leave SA after xenophobic violence

Busloads of Nigerians have said their final goodbyes to South Africa.
News
1 day ago

Xenophobia: 600 Nigerians to fly home immediately, says consul general

Nigeria will repatriate about 600 citizens from South Africa this week following a wave of xenophobic violence.
News
2 days ago

Trevor Noah endorses Julius Malema’s statements on xenophobia

EFF leader Julius Malema recently spoke out against the wave of xenophobic attacks in the country, saying 'only a united Africa can resolve the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Immigration' issues leave Nigerians stranded as flight home gets delayed South Africa
  2. Bye madam! Domestic worker wins R70m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  3. 'I can't feed my family': Uncertain future as Nigerians leave SA after ... South Africa
  4. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  5. 'I trusted you with my child': Dros childminder felt like a failure after mom's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘No parent would have loved to see what I have witnessed’: Mother of Dros rape ...
Baboon gatecrashes lunch at restaurant, leaves nothing behind
X