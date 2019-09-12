Mugabe died in a foreign land because Zanu-PF 'tormented' him: nephew

The nephew of the late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe says it was because of President Emmerson Mnangagwa that his uncle had to die in Singapore.

Patrick Zhuwao, a former minister in the Mugabe government, who had since been expelled from Zanu–PF, said it was not the will of the former leader to die in a foreign land.

"He did not die in Zimbabwe because of Emmerson Mnangagwa. They [Zanu-PF] tormented him. They made him suffer and decided to call him a traitor. Now they want to pontificate over him. They did not want him in Zim," Zhuwao said.

He was speaking at a memorial service held to honour Mugabe by the EFF in Soweto on Thursday.

Zhuwao also claimed that Mugabe had lived in a rented house in Singapore and was only admitted to hospital five days before his death because he did not feel welcome in Zimbabwe under the current crop of Zanu-PF leadership.

"He was tormented by the regime of Emmerson (Mnangagwa)," he said.