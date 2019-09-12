Robert Mugabe to be buried next to his mother, says nephew

Zimbabwe’s founding prime minister, Robert Mugabe, will be buried next to his mother, Bona, at Kutama village on Monday or Tuesday.

His nephew, Leo Mugabe, confirmed this to TimesLIVE in a telephone interview on Thursday.

“We are very busy right now, but yes, he will be buried next to his mother,” he said, adding weight to an AFP report that the family had snubbed the national Heroes' Acre in Harare and opted for a private burial at the family homestead.

In a strongly worded statement, Mugabe's other nephew, exiled Patrick Zhuwao, said the family noted with “extreme concern” that the government had gone ahead with preparing a funeral programme without consulting them.

He also accused the government of trying to coerce them into giving in to its demands.