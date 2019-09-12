Social media reacts to Robert Mugabe's remains being repatriated for burial

The remains of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe arrived from Singapore on Wednesday. On social media, the EFF's Julius Malema, Zimbabweans and South Africans continue to exchange views on his leadership style and legacy.

His remains arrived at Harare's Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, awaited by his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe's wife, Grace, his daughter, Bona, and Savior Kasukuwere, a former Mugabe cabinet minister and staunch supporter.

Mugabe died five days ago at a hospital in Singapore. He ruled Zimbabwe for 37-years and was finally forced to step down by his army in 2017. Some Zimbabweans may have forgiven him, but others are still reflecting on the life he subjected them to.