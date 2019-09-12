Social media reacts to Robert Mugabe's remains being repatriated for burial
The remains of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe arrived from Singapore on Wednesday. On social media, the EFF's Julius Malema, Zimbabweans and South Africans continue to exchange views on his leadership style and legacy.
His remains arrived at Harare's Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, awaited by his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe's wife, Grace, his daughter, Bona, and Savior Kasukuwere, a former Mugabe cabinet minister and staunch supporter.
Mugabe died five days ago at a hospital in Singapore. He ruled Zimbabwe for 37-years and was finally forced to step down by his army in 2017. Some Zimbabweans may have forgiven him, but others are still reflecting on the life he subjected them to.
And also in Uni, upon mentioning you're from Zim, they were quick to mention Robert Mugabe and be like so you must be on a scholarship 😑😑. The one time we refused to pay a taxi driver who had called us poor because Zimbabweans are associated with poverty 😢— Mai Aiden 🇿🇼 (@SueNyarai) September 12, 2019
#RobertMugabe Just because he was wrong then, doesn't mean he remained wrong. Zimbabwe's people are generally forgiving people. We healed and forgave Mugabe. May his soul rest in peace.— Bekithemba J Jacha (@BekithembaJ) September 12, 2019
Long live the revolutionary spirit, through his transition, of the former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe. He refused to give in on the land question per the Lancaster Agreement. Britain violated the agreement so the people of Zimbabwe began taking their land back. Ase'— Dr. Conrad Worrill (@DrConradWorrill) September 12, 2019
We salutes you cde africanilism mkhuluuu Robert Mugabe, for your own efforts and your antire life you given our Africans and braveness percetution of succeed a war of imperialism against disrespectful Europeans country's who colonized African continent, for their brutalitism.— Ernest Zanoxolo (@ErnestZanoxolo) September 11, 2019
When a Hero passes by there is always a celebration even in death... Robert Mugabe was a hero indeed... God be with him whenever he is till we meet again— COMMONLY (@COMMON135) September 12, 2019
Time to heal, forgive and move forward. The two have rested and what remains are their deeds. Rest in peace Ndabaningi Sithole and Robert Mugabe. pic.twitter.com/KEWfkB760g— Wonesai W Sithole (@w_wonesai) September 11, 2019
Robert Mugabe died a disgrace man. It didn’t have to be that way.— D Essoum 🆘 (@munyelele) September 12, 2019