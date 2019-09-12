Africa

WATCH | Plane carrying Robert Mugabe's body lands in Harare

12 September 2019 - 10:52 By Reuters

The body of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a large government delegation and many citizens there to pay their respects.

Flags in the capital, Harare, were flown at half-mast as the plane carrying Mugabe's body arrived. Zimbabweans paid tribute to Mugabe by performing special songs and dances. President Mnangagwa shook hands with Mugabe's family members and expressed his condolences to them.

Afterward, the flag-draped coffin of Mugabe was taken off the plane, escorted by soldiers and placed in front of the president's podium, while the public stood in silence. Then the military band played the national anthem.

Mugabe died at age 95 last Friday at a private clinic in Singapore. A delegation led by vice-president Kembo Mohadi left Harare on Monday to join Mugabe's family there and help with the repatriation of his body.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for almost four decades before being ousted in a military coup in November 2017.

