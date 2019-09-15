Cyclone aftermath: More than 150k children need food in neighbouring Mozambique

One million people, including more than 150,000 children under the age of five, are facing food shortages in storm-affected areas in Mozambique, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

The situation is a result of the devastation brought by cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which struck central and northern Mozambique in March and April.

The two storms, Unicef said, brought widespread flooding, the destruction of almost 780,000 hectares (7,800 sq kms) of agriculture crops and the displacement of tens of thousands of families.

“The number of children under five facing ‘crisis’ levels of food insecurity is expected to rise to 200,000 in storm-affected areas by February 2020. Around 38,000 children could become severely malnourished and at risk of death over the same period,” said Marcoluigi Corsi, Unicef’s representative in Mozambique.

“The agricultural devastation brought by the two cyclones has made what were already high levels of child malnutrition even worse,” Corsi said in a statement.