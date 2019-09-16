Zimbabwe doctors march to support 'abducted' union activist

Doctors in Zimbabwe downed tools and marched to president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s offices on Monday in response to the abduction of their workers’ union acting president, Dr Peter Mugombeyi.

Mugombeyi went missing on Saturday and is suspected to be in state custody.

In a letter addressed to Mnangagwa, the doctors "demand his unconditional return to his family", but the state has said he is not in their custody.

Health minister Obadiah Moyo claimed to have activated all state security agents to be on the lookout for the doctor.

The alleged abduction comes at a time when Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, of the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of freedom of peaceful assembly and association, is due in the country this week.