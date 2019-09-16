Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa says his people are ready for a new start after Mugabe era

As the world bid former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe farewell, current president Emmerson Mnangagwa took time to reflect on the legacy he left behind. While hailing him a hero and “champion of our empowerment”, he also acknowledged what needs to be done to steer the country back to a progressive path after the Mugabe era.

“In his memory let us set the wrongs of the world right, opposing injustice, racism and oppression. In his honour let's continue to reform across all areas.”

Mngangagwa also called on the world to usher Zimbabweans to a promising and brighter future.

“We are engaging the world in the spirit of friendship and co-operation. As we bury an icon of the past, we invite the world to give our country the new start its people deserve, and walk us into a brighter future for our people, our region and the continent.”