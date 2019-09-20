Kidnappings and torture: Zimbabwe's 'witch-hunt' against opponents

On September 8, Zimbabwean union activist Dr Peter Magombeyi claimed he was receiving "death threats". Six days later he disappeared. His last WhatsApp message said: "I have been kidnapped by 3 men".

Magombeyi was found on Thursday night, 30 kilometres from the capital Harare.

He was alive and deeply traumatised.

Around 50 political opponents and unionists have been abducted in Zimbabwe this year. According to Amnesty International, they are victims of a "systematic and brutal crackdown on human rights" by the regime.

Hundreds of medics took to the streets this week to demand the authorities investigate Magombeyi's disappearance.

"No Peter, no work," chanted the crowds. They accused security forces of kidnapping their colleague for heading the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA).