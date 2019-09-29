Prince Harry to touch down in Malawi

Britain's Prince Harry is due to arrive in Malawi on Sunday, the final stop of the solo leg of his southern Africa tour before rejoining his family in SA, where wife Meghan held a meeting on Saturday with female activists.

The Duke of Sussex left the duchess and his four-month-old son Archie - who stole the spotlight when he sat on his mother's lap while his parents chatted with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in Cape Town - to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

While Harry has visited Malawi several times privately, this trip will mark his first visit in an official capacity.

On arrival in the capital Lilongwe on Sunday, he will visit a college and interact with young women whose education is supported by funds from Britain.

After that, he will meet President Peter Mutharika, who he knows after meeting on a number of previous occasions, and later attend a reception hosted by the British high commissioner.