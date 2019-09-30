Morocco journalist gets 1-year jail for 'illegal abortion'

Moroccan journalist Hajar Raissouni was sentenced in a Rabat court on Monday to one year in jail for having had an "illegal abortion" and sexual relations outside marriage.

Her gynaecologist was given two years and her Sudanese fiance one year in prison, while an anaesthetist was handed a one-year suspended sentence and a medical assistant eight months, also suspended.

Lawyers for 28-year-old Raissouni had called for her acquittal during the trial, denying she had had an abortion.

"This trial had no foundation - the accusations were baseless," said defence lawyer Abdelmoula El Marouri after the verdict.

A journalist for Akhbar Al-Yaoum - an Arabic-language newspaper which has a history of run-ins with the authorities - Raissouni was sentenced under Article 490 of the legal code of the Muslim kingdom.

That article punishes sexual relations out of wedlock, while the law also forbids all abortions unless the mother's life is in danger.

Meriem Moulay Rachid, lawyer for the convicted gynaecologist, said: "The judicial system has had its word, (but) we will appeal."

Relatives of Raissouni also told AFP that they would appeal.