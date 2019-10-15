'Civil disobedience' warning as Zim government workers don't get paid

Government workers in Zimbabwe say they are “incapacitated”, as their October salaries trickle in.

The first to get their salaries were the uniformed forces, followed by health workers on a go-slow, with doctors already on strike.

A basic middle-management nurse or army captain takes home an average of ZWL$1,500 (US$90, about R1,340) at the bank rate.

In a letter addressed to the ministry of labour and social welfare, the Apex Council - an umbrella body for all unions - said the government "continues to ignore the workers' position paper”, which demands a review of salaries in hard currency (US dollars).