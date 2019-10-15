Teenager admits to raping young girls 'to cool off tension'

An 18-year-old Nigerian teenager arrested for alleged rape has admitted to sexually assaulting minors "to cool off tension".

The Nation reports that Mizanbilu Yusuf admitted to police that he had raped a number of minors in Kafin Koro in Nigeria.

The newspaper said that Yusuf admitted that he started harassing young girls when he was 17.

"I have been in the act and I enjoyed doing it. I do it when I am aroused to have sex and since I do not have a girlfriend, I decided it would be easier to have carnal knowledge of minors in my area to cool off tension," he was quoted as saying.