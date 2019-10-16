Africa

WATCH | Will Mozambique's fragile peace survive its election?

16 October 2019 - 08:39 By Deepa Kesa

Mozambicans voted on October 15 2019 in an election that will test a fragile peace deal between the ruling Frelimo and former rebel group Renamo. 

After casting his vote, President Filipe Nyusi said his country had decided to follow the path of peace. But that peace - in a country that's set to become one of the world's main gas exporters - could be in jeopardy, depending on the outcome of the poll.

For most of Mozambique's 13 million registered voters, Frelimo has been in power since they were born, and for some that's a good thing.

