Zimbabwe's 'look East' policy likely to fail, says think tank

While re-engagement with the West is gridlocked, Zimbabwe will seek to revive its "look East policy" of the Mugabe days.

However, not much will come out of it, global think tank The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said.

At the turn of the millennium - when the US and EU put in place targeted sanctions on Harare - the regime of former president Robert Mugabe sought to strengthen its economic and political ties with China, which became Zimbabwe’s “all-weather friend".

However, the relationship on the investment front has been underwhelming - and it will continue on that trajectory because of Zimbabwe’s poor credit ranking.

“Zimbabwe will seek to deepen its trade and financial relations with China. However, China will remain concerned about Zimbabwe's repayment capacity and actual Chinese lending may well fall short of the pledged commitments,” said EIU.