Africa

Nigerian 'serial killer' pleads guilty to 'cult-like' murders

23 October 2019 - 15:08 By afp
Gracious David West of Nigeria pleaded guilty to the murder of nine women, who he is accused of luring to hotel rooms before drugging and strangling.
Gracious David West of Nigeria pleaded guilty to the murder of nine women, who he is accused of luring to hotel rooms before drugging and strangling.
Image: 123rf.com/thawornnurak

A Nigerian man accused of strangling women after luring them to hotels in a string of cult-like killings has pleaded guilty to murder, police said on Wednesday.

Gracious David West was arrested last month after police found the bodies of at least eight women in various hotels around the oil city of Port Harcourt.

"The suspect was charged yesterday [Tuesday] with the murder of 10 women but he only accepted responsibility for the deaths of nine," Rivers state police spokesperson Nnamdi Omoni told AFP.

Omoni said West pleaded guilty to the crime and was remanded in prison until November 18 for further hearing.

"Despite pleading guilty, the trial will still have to go on because murder is a capital offence. The onus is on the prosecution to prove that the suspect actually committed the crime before the sentence can be handed down," Omoni added.

Police have said West was a confessed cult member who, after killing his victims, would wrap a white cloth material on their necks or waists.

"There is an element of cultism in all the killings in the hotels that have taken place," state police commissioner Mustapha Dandaura said last month.

"The serial killer normally drugs his victims and thereafter, he strangles them," he added.

The murders sparked outrage, prompting women to take to the streets of Port Hartcourt to demand better police protection.

MORE

Serial Joburg rapist and murderer sentenced to seven life terms in jail

The South Gauteng High Court has sentenced a serial rapist to seven terms of life imprisonment.
News
1 month ago

Graveyard of ‘Facebook serial killer’ is worse than a horror movie

Julius Mndawe was known for growing and selling “good vegetables” to his neighbours. Little did they know they were eating spinach planted on top of ...
News
3 months ago

Pretoria's homeless fear 'serial killer' after three found murdered on streets

Homeless people are living in fear and believe a serial killer is on the loose following the deaths of three men in the streets of Pretoria.
News
4 months ago

German serial-killer nurse gets life for murdering 85 hospital patients

A German nurse believed to be the most prolific serial killer in the country's post-war history was handed a life sentence on Thursday for murdering ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa
  2. Jokes and memes aside, a boy at Bishops has been hurt South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman accused of Durban surgeon's murder walks free - for now South Africa
  4. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  5. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News

Latest Videos

Ndlozi has DD Mabuza stuttering about the industrial revolution
Playgrounds turned into battlefields: Are school kids becoming more violent?
X