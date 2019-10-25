Zimbabwe's president Mnangagwa labels Western sanctions a 'cancer'

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday described Western sanctions as a "cancer" sapping the economy, and his supporters denounced the measures during marches held around the country.

In Harare, many stayed away from the demonstrations, saying they were a distraction from the president's mishandling of the economy, which is plagued by 18-hour daily power cuts and shortages of foreign exchange, fuel and medicines.

Mnangagwa has so far failed to unify the country since taking over from the late Robert Mugabe, who was ousted in a coup in 2017. Hopes of a swift recovery have faded as the economy struggles to exit its deepest crisis in a decade.

Mnangagwa, like Mugabe, blames the sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union since 2001 for the economic ills and says they are intended to remove his party from power.

"Every part and sector of our economy has been affected by these sanctions like a cancer," Mnangagwa told a sparse crowd in Harare's 60,000-seater national stadium. "Enough is enough, remove them. Remove these sanctions now!"

The poor attendance showed the difficulties that Mnangagwa faces in mobilising party members still divided between Mugabe's supporters and those who ousted him. The rift was exposed by a bruising dispute over the former leader's funeral.