'It's hell' without Compaore: Burkinabes miss dictator five years on

Five years after the people of Burkina Faso rose up against Blaise Compaore, chasing him out of the nation he ruled with an iron fist for 27 years, dire living conditions are prompting nostalgia for the old days.

"Before, there were projects, work, businesses," said Maurice Iboudo, a sales agent in Ziniare, home to Compaore's sprawling residence near the capital Ouagadougou. "Young people worked. Now that he's gone, there's nothing. It's hell," he added.

"All the people who did that (the uprising) didn't know this would be the result," he said.

The deprivation even extends to the zoo on Compaore's former presidential estate.

An emaciated lioness growls as a warden, Boureima Sawadogo, approaches her with food. "She gets fed only every other day," he said. "The monkeys died. Before, there were elephants, warthogs, pythons, zebras, giraffes... It's not like before!"

'We weep every day'

The nostalgia in the West African nation has parallels in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic, where Mobutu Sese Seko and Jean-Bedel Bokassa led brutal regimes.

For many, painful memories of corruption, poverty and autocratic rule have faded since October 30-31, 2014, when tens of thousands of Burkinabes took to the streets to prevent their president from ramming through a constitutional change to extend his rule.

Compaore fled the country to neighbouring Ivory Coast, where he is safe from extradition because he has dual nationality through his Ivorian wife.