Frontline clashes ebb and flow as Libya's war hits impasse

On the outskirts of Tripoli, days of silence are broken by bursts of heavy artillery fire. Fighters camped out for weeks in abandoned houses watch for movement on enemy lines. A drone buzzes overhead and strikes, causing brief panic.

The nervy ebb and flow of the battle for Libya's capital shows no sign of changing soon.

Nearly seven months after commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against the city, the war has reached an impasse that foreign support on both sides has failed to unlock.

Thousands of people have been killed in sporadic fighting since 2014 between factions in the east and west. The violence has allowed militants and migrant smugglers to flourish, hit Libya's oil industry and divided the country's key institutions.

Leaders on both sides appear to be ruling out compromise.

For those in Tripoli, Haftar must withdraw to his stronghold in the east before any ceasefire.

"We hope this war ends today, but the political leadership clarified that for talks on a ceasefire the invader should return to where he came from," Osama al-Juweili, a top military commander of forces aligned with the internationally recognised government in Tripoli, said in an interview.