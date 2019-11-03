Congolese anti-Ebola radio host killed at home, says army

A Congolese radio host involved in the fight against Ebola has been killed at his home in the northeast Ituri region of Democratic Republic of Congo, the army said on Sunday.

The unidentified attackers got into his home at Lewebma, killed him, wounded his wife and burned down their house, General Robert Yav told AFP, speaking from Mamabasa, in Ituri.

Professor Steve Ahuka, national co-ordinator of the fight against Ebola, confirmed that a local worker involved in the fight against Ebola in Lwemba had been killed.

A journalist at Radio Lwemba, the local radio station where he worked, confirmed the details.

"Our colleague Papy Mumbere Mahamba has been killed at his home by unknown attackers...," who had stabbed him to death, Jacques Kamwina told AFP.