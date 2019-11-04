Africa

Zimbabwe minister charged with corruption costing $3.7 million

04 November 2019 - 20:19 By Reuters
The ZACC on Monday detained and charged minister in the presidency Joram Gumbo for abuse of office alleged to have cost the government $3.7 million.
The ZACC on Monday detained and charged minister in the presidency Joram Gumbo for abuse of office alleged to have cost the government $3.7 million.
Image: 123RF / Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Monday detained and charged a cabinet minister and long-time ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for abuse of office alleged to have cost the government $3.7 million, the second high-profile graft case this year.

Joram Gumbo, a minister in the presidency, was arrested on suspicion of directing a government-owned airline formed in 2017 to use a property owned by his relative as its headquarters, according to a charge sheet seen by Reuters.

Gumbo, who was transport minister at the time, is also accused of abusing his position by forcing the re-appointment of the head of a state-owned company after the official was found guilty of corruption and fired by a tribunal. ZACC said the government had suffered total losses to the tune of $3.7 million.

Gumbo was not available to comment.

His arrest comes as critics accuse the president of lacking the drive to carry out the political reforms needed to help Zimbabwe recover from its worst economic crisis in a decade.

The ZACC, which Mnangagwa appointed in July, says it is on a drive to bring corrupt officials to account. In July, tourism minister Prisca Mupfumiraa was charged with corruptly misusing $95 million from the state pension fund.

When Mnangagwa took over as leader after the late Robert Mugabe was ousted in 2017, he promised to stamp out the graft that had become endemic under his predecessor.

Although some Mugabe-era ministers have been arrested for corruption, they are free on bail while their cases are stuck in courts, frustrating citizens who feel that officials can use their influence to escape punishment.

Gumbo is due to appear in court on Tuesday, a ZACC official said. 

MORE:

SA winemakers lift a glass to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is the latest frontier for wine lovers, as South African manufacturers and local hoteliers say the beverage is a key draw card in the local ...
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe's 'out of touch' money men get a grilling

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya were in the firing line this week as opposition legislators took them to task ...
News
1 day ago

Zim finance minister Mthuli Ncube defends inflation blackout

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has defended his decision to block the publication of annual inflation figures, arguing in court papers that "you ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Homeless get to experience Boks' Rugby World Cup victory South Africa
  2. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory South Africa
  5. Unisa in a froth after professor says students spending allowances on wigs, not ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I was shocked': John Steenhuisen on Maimane's exit, Zille's return and his ...
Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood
X