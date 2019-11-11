WATCH | 'Farm attacker' hid in huge bird's nest to evade capture by police

Namibian police made a bizarre discovery when they tracked down an alleged farm attacker hiding in a bird’s nest.

Police spokesperson chief inspector Pendukeni Haikali told TimesLIVE on Monday that two farm workers had allegedly overpowered and attacked an elderly farm owner, his wife and a worker in the Kalkrand area of Namibia on November 6.

Haikali said the alleged attackers tied their arms and legs with ropes and wires. The suspects stole a vehicle and fled the scene.

Haikali said the wife managed to free herself and alerted the farmer’s association, who acted swiftly.

The team intercepted the fleeing suspects between Rehoboth and Uhlernost roads, where two of them were arrested and the vehicle was recovered.

But the third suspect managed to escape.

On November 7 at around noon, a Namibian police helicopter and sniffer dogs managed to track down the suspect, who was hiding in a huge weaver bird nest up a tree in the red Kalahari dunes.

The farm owner, Stefanus Janse Van Vuuren, 75, was treated for his injuries in hospital.

The three suspects, Alfons Kalola, 40, Celistimus Eita, 38, and Dawid Maliki, 28, appeared in the Mariental magistrate’s court on November 8, and the matter was postponed to December 11.