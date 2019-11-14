Zim 'losing resources through corrupt activities', says finance minister as he tables US$3.9bn budget

Corruption and the slow pace of dealing with it is among the biggest problems facing Zimbabwe.

This is according to finance minister Mthuli Ncube, who said the scourge was hampering the country in its attempt to steer the economy in a positive trajectory.

He was making the statement during the tabling of the government's ZWL$63.6bn (about US$3.97bn) budget for the 2020 year.

He singled out the explosive auditor-general’s report, which resulted in arrests and investigation of senior government officials and employees for abusing their office to procure cars, for unprocedural awarding of tenders to cronies and siphoning of public funds that have not been accounted for.

He raised fears that the level of corruption would result in investors shunning Zimbabwe which is desperate for foreign direct investment.