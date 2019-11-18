Africa

Zimbabwean transgender woman wins compensation for illegal detention

18 November 2019 - 18:15 By afp
Transgender activist Ricky Nathanson was detained for 48 hours in 2014 and charged with criminal nuisance after she used a women's toilet at a hotel in Bulawayo. Stock image.
Transgender activist Ricky Nathanson was detained for 48 hours in 2014 and charged with criminal nuisance after she used a women's toilet at a hotel in Bulawayo. Stock image.
Image: 123RF / Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting

A court in Zimbabwe awarded a transgender activist 400,000 Zimbabwe dollars (R15,600) in compensation after she was arrested for using a ladies toilet, she said in a statement on Monday.

Ricky Nathanson, whose age was not given, was arrested and detained for 48 hours in 2014 and charged with criminal nuisance after she used a women's toilet at a hotel in Bulawayo, the country's second-largest city.

She was acquitted by a local magistrate's court and approached the High Court seeking US$2.7m (R39.6m) damages for unlawful arrest, illegal detention, malicious prosecution and emotional distress.

On Thursday she was awarded ZWL$400,000.

"This has been a long, emotional roller coaster for me," Nathanson said in a statement jointly issued with a Johannesburg-based legal charity, the Southern African Litigation Centre (SALC).

"I have waited almost five years for this moment. I am elated," she said in the statement.

"This is an incredibly life-changing decision. It is a great moment for Zimbabwe," said Nathanson, who is now living in America where she works as an activist for a human rights organisation.

Homosexuality and transgender are generally frowned upon in Zimbabwe.

In 2010, former president Robert Mugabe described gays as being "worse than pigs and dogs... (and) those who do it, we will say, they are wayward."

Nathanson said the ruling "affirms and recognises the fundamental human rights, freedoms and dignity of all its citizens. My wish is for society to be more tolerant and where LGBT persons are not in constant fear of being targeted".

At the time of her arrest, she was forced to undress in front of five male police officers to "verify her gender", and underwent "invasive and humiliating medical (and) physical examination," said SALC.

A local daily quoted high court judge Francis Bere as saying Nathanson "was not only deprived of her liberty, but was subjected to forced anatomical examination in the most crude and naked manner by adventurous members of the police".

"As if that was not enough, she was subjected to further invasive examination at two different medical institutions all because of her transgender status, something that she did not invite upon herself."

MORE

Hard times? For some it's party time in Zimbabwe!

When night falls, scenes from leading nightclubs in any of the country's cities and towns paint a picture of glamour and a vibrant economy, social ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Cape Town's Sistaaz are doing trans rights for themselves

From a network of blankets strung together under a bridge in Cape Town, a group of homeless, transgender sex workers are fighting for equality, and a ...
News
1 week ago

Transgender pastor Paula Williams says coming out cost her everything - 'I lost my power'

Transgender Pastor Paula Williams told Red Table Talk that her transition into womanhood cost her everything, including her power and privilege.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund South Africa
  2. IN HIS OWN WORDS | Luyanda Botha: 'This is how I killed Uyinene' South Africa
  3. IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town South Africa
  4. Six suspects arrested for death of woman in Bramley hijacking South Africa
  5. Head-on crash kills nine, endangered species unit called to scene South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X