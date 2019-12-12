Former Botswana president says Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe offered 'moral support' during trying time

Former president of Botswana Ian Khama has rubbished claims he was ever romantically involved with businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.

Khama said in an interview with TimesLIVE on Thursday that he had known Motsepe-Radebe for many years and when he was going through a trying time, she was there to give moral support.

Khama dramatically resigned in May from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) which has held power since 1966 - and backed the Botswana Patriotic Front, a new party that broke away from the governing BDP.

“She was there for me as a family friend. What is surprising about the allegation of us being romantically involved is that there is no proof to support it. There are no photos of us where we are in a compromising position or having a romantic dinner. In this age of social media, that could have gone viral already. Someone should have seen us and snapped us,” said Khama.

The former president said he could only conclude that Motsepe-Radebe was being targeted because his detractors were trying to discredit anyone seen to be associated with him.