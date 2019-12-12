Ian Khama to sue Botswana government for defamation, hires investigators

Botswana’s former president Ian Khama has vowed to expose the alleged abuse of power in a case where he and other former senior state officials are accused of embezzling state funds into foreign accounts.

On Thursday morning, Khama addressed a news conference at Lanseria airport, Johannesburg, where he proclaimed his innocence.

Khama said he saw the need to address the media in SA as the issue affected some citizens here.

“I'm here to assure you that your citizens are innocent of those allegations,” Khama said.

In an affidavit filed in October at the high court in Botswana, an investigator employed by the directorate on corruption and economic crime, Jako Hubona, accused Khama and former intelligence chief Isaac Kgosi of instructing the Bank of Botswana to create three special accounts in 2008.