WATCH | 24-hour load-shedding: Zimbabwean student tells of dark times

Zimbabwe's state-owned Zesa Holdings has escalated power cuts by up to 24 hours a day after losing regional power imports.

The country, which faces severe petrol price increases and food shortages, has been dealing with load-shedding for some time. Small businesses, corporates and the general public have felt the sting of darkness, which severely damages the economy.

Xavier Chidewe, a student in Zimbabwe, says studying and researching have been very difficult during the recent power cuts. He says most people are up by 2am to cook several meals for the day before the power goes off, often by dawn.