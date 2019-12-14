Sudan's Omar al-Bashir gets two years detention for corruption

A Sudanese court on Saturday ordered former president Omar al-Bashir to be detained for two years in a correctional centre for corruption in one of several cases against the ousted autocrat.

Bashir, who was toppled by the army in April after months of mass demonstrations, was convicted of graft and "possession of foreign currency", judge Al Sadiq Abdelrahman said.

The court ordered the 75-year-old to serve two years in a correctional centre for the elderly.

"Under the law, those who reached the age of 70 shall not serve jail terms," the judge said.

Bashir will serve his sentence after the verdict has been reached in another case in which he is accused of ordering the killing of demonstrators during the protests that led to his ouster, the judge said.

The court also ordered the confiscation of €6.9m, $351,770 and 5.7 million Sudanese pounds ($128,000) found at Bashir's home.

The ex-president will appeal the verdict, said one of his lawyers, Ahmed Ibrahim.