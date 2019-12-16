Zim vice-president's wife charged for trying to kill him in SA hospital

Mary Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Zimbabwe’s vice-president Constantino Chiwenga, has been charged with attempted murder of the former military general.

The murder attempt apparently took place when he was in hospital in SA.

Mubaiwa spent the weekend in police custody over graft charges involving about US$1m and forgery of a marriage certificate.

On Monday, she made an initial appearance at the Harare magistrate’s court where her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, told of how Mubaiwa was arrested on Saturday evening while taking a bath at their home in Borrowdale, the richest square mile in Zimbabwe.

The new attempted murder charges surfaced on Monday morning.