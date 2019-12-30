Africa

US military says Somalia air strikes killed 4 Al-Shabaab militants

30 December 2019 - 11:10 By Clement Uwiringiyimana
A Somali police officer walks past the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 28 2019. The US military responded to the bombing with three air strikes.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Four Al-Shabaab militants were killed on Sunday in three US air strikes in two locations in Somalia, the US military said on Monday.

The air strikes came a day after at least 90 people were killed in a truck bombing at a busy checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu, the deadliest attack in more than two years.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement that two militants had been killed by two air strikes in Qunyo Barrow and another two by an air strike at Caliyoow Barrow. It said no civilians were killed.

The United States carries out regular air strikes in Somalia in support of a weak, United Nations-backed government in Mogadishu, which has fought Al-Shabaab for years.

"The US and the Federal Government of Somalia will continue to increase pressure on the terrorist organisation in order to deny them the ability to plot terrorist attacks," the AFRICOM statement said.

Plans by the United States to withdraw hundreds of troops from Africa could curtail the fight against Al-Shabaab and other militant groups across the continent.

- Reuters

